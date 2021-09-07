Brokers Offer Predictions for Burford Capital Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

BUR opened at $11.88 on Monday. Burford Capital has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Burford Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

