Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

TSE:BAM.A opened at C$71.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.90. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of C$38.77 and a 52 week high of C$72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

