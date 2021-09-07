Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.46

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.46 and last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 17492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

