BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOOO. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.46.

BRP stock opened at $100.33 on Monday. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $101.08. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 217.22%. BRP’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in BRP by 55.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BRP by 1,680.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of BRP by 430.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

