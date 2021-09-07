Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 571,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $44,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

