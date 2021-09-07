Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on CBT. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.