Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NYSE CADE opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

