Cadence Bank NA Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

