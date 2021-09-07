Cadence Bank NA Purchases New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

