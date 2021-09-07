Cadence Bank NA Sells 321 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $104.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

