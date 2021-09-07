CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CAE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,212,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,410,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

