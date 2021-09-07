Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

Caleres stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.14 million, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King upgraded Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

