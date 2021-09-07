Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (CLWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.
Calloway’s Nursery stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Calloway’s Nursery has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93.
Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile
