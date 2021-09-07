Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (CLWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Calloway’s Nursery stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Calloway’s Nursery has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.