Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Plans $1.00 None Dividend

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) announced a None dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Sunday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
Calloway’s Nursery stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Calloway’s Nursery has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile
