Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Plans $1.00 None Dividend

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) announced a None dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Sunday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Calloway’s Nursery stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Calloway’s Nursery has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

