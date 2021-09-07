Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 44

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CAM opened at GBX 6,400 ($83.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.77 million and a P/E ratio of -35.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,750.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,930.09. Camellia has a twelve month low of GBX 6,300 ($82.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,725 ($100.93).
Camellia Company Profile
