Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 44

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CAM opened at GBX 6,400 ($83.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.77 million and a P/E ratio of -35.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,750.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,930.09. Camellia has a twelve month low of GBX 6,300 ($82.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,725 ($100.93).

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

