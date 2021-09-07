Canaccord Genuity Increases AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $88.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of AVAV opened at $103.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.75. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $677,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,972.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,100 shares of company stock worth $8,586,096 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

