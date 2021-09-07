Canaccord Genuity Increases Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 280

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 189.44 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £404.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.26. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.57.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

