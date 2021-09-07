Canaccord Genuity Increases Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 280

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 189.44 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £404.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.26. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.57.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
