Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Financial Analysis

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Cano Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cano Health and Concord Medical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cano Health N/A -26.68% -6.45% Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cano Health has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concord Medical Services has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cano Health and Concord Medical Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cano Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cano Health currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.43%. Given Cano Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cano Health is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cano Health and Concord Medical Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A Concord Medical Services $28.49 million 3.90 -$44.10 million N/A N/A

Cano Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concord Medical Services.

Summary

Cano Health beats Concord Medical Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments. The company was founded on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

