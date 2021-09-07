Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $45,057,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 370.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 559,653 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.36. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

