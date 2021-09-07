Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $273,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

