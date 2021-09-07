Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $299,000 in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

FCPT stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

