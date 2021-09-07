Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 41.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 113.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLNT opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

