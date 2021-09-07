Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

CSTR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $476.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other news, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $50,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

