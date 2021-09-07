Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.25

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.25 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 40.25 ($0.53). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 41.25 ($0.54), with a volume of 539,930 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £30.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.45.

In related news, insider Phil White acquired 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.72 ($13,000.68).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

