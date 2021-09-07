Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

CSII stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -106.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

