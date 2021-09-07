Cartesi Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001494 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $286.82 million and approximately $65.40 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

