Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.60.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
