Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

