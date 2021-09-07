Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $208.22. The company had a trading volume of 211,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.84. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

