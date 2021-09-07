Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Cut by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

CAT stock opened at $209.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.81 and a 200-day moving average of $222.84. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.