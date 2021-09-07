Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 336,518 shares.The stock last traded at $41.03 and had previously closed at $39.79.

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after purchasing an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after buying an additional 241,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

