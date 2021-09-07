Ccore (CCO) Reaches Market Cap of $34,474.95

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Ccore has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $34,474.95 and approximately $64.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00152871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00045203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.00744815 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

