CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.