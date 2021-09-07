Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGAU. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

CGAU stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.64. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,850,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,989,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

