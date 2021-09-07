CertiK 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.78 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, CertiK has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00004979 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $142.52 million and approximately $35.78 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,932,238 coins and its circulating supply is 56,314,938 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

