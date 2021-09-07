Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Chegg by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chegg by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

CHGG stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.54, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

