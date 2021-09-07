Chonk (CHONK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $933,513.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $933,513.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chonk has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $83.84 or 0.00178787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

