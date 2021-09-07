CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Cormark lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities upgraded AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.70.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.41. 51,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,356. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.36. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.