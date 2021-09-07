ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPER. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,538,000 after purchasing an additional 451,595 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,177,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,394 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Xperi by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,337,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,241,000 after purchasing an additional 635,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Xperi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,137,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,785 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

