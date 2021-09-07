ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $162.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.41.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

