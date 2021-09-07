ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.60.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,173. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $292.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.69. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $293.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.