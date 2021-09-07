ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1,263.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,167 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99,305 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

