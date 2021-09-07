ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $5.34 Million in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 59,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

