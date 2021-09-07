ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,600 Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.