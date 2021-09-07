ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,988 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Perficient worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 100.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,510 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 19,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 79.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after buying an additional 191,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

PRFT stock opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $121.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.