ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average of $156.97.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

