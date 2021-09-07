ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 30,593 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,593 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of THC stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.