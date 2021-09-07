ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,481 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of TopBuild worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TopBuild by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in TopBuild by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $219.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.60. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.38.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

