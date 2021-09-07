Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

CLFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $632.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.