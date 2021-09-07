ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

