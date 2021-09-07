Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $61.06 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

